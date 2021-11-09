Bring home a SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the regular $200 price tag, within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Make fresh sparkling water in seconds with the touch of a single button this holiday season. There are more affordable points of entry into the SodaStream world, but this bundle includes everything you’re going to need like a pair 60-liter Co2 cylinders, two glass carafes for drinking and serving, and two 40ml bubbly flavor drops. Considering you need the Co2 cylinders, you’ll likely want to go with a larger bundle when it comes to jumping in for the first time anyway. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Target customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking to test out the waters here, the more affordable SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker at $80 might do the trick. You’ll just end up needing to buy more Co2 at some point anyway, but it is a far more affordable point of entry here. Some extra bubbly favor drops might be worth a look as well.

Then dive into our SodaStream Terra review for a better of what to expect here before you jump into our home goods deal hub for price drops on kitchenware, furniture upgrades, essentials, and much more. Yesterday we spotted up to $100 off a range of Ninja cookware and Everyday Pans with offers starting from $64 right here, for example.

More on the SodaStream Aqua Fizz:

Make fresh sparkling water in seconds with the touch of a button

Includes: seltzer water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (2) glass carafes, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

