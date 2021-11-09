Drop this handy coffee mug warmer in the stockings this year, now down at $21 via Amazon

My Lovely Store (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or more, this is at least 15% off, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This model currently fetches over $28 at Walmart. A great little stocking stuffer or desktop accessory, this handy heat pad supports a wide range of your favorite mugs (tableware, stainless steel cup, mug, glass cup, more) alongside three temperature settings. It also has a peace of mind-inducing 4 hour automatic shut-off and a high-walled “spill-proof design.” Head below for more details.

While already a far more affordable solution than the all-in-one temperature-controlled Ember smart mugs, there are some less pricey warmers out there. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, for example, sells for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon and provides a similar experience to today’s lead deal.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more household and kitchen-related gift ideas and deals. One price drop you’ll find there is this notable discount on Anova’s Smart Precision Steam Convection Oven. Rarely discounted, you can now score one of these in time for holiday meals at $89 off the going rate. Get all of the details on that offer right here.

More on the VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer:

3-Temperature Settings: Our coffee mug warmer can slow down the cooling speeds of hot beverage; You can choose the temperature by touching the “Power Button” to keep or warm up the liquid temperature to 149℉/65℃ or 131℉/55℃ or 104℉/40℃. Automatic Shut Off: This beverage warmer with an auto shut off function after working 4 hours. After turning off the coffee warmer, the red light flashes for a while to remind that the heating plate is still hot. Note: you also can touch the “Power” button to turn it off.

