Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA DVR lets you kick cable to the curb at $114 (New low)

BuyDig is offering the Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-the-Air 500GB DVR for $114 shipped. With a normal going rate of $230 right now at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal beats the previous low by an additional $5 to mark the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re ready to finally kick cable to the curb, but have been waiting for a subscription-free way to record over-the-air content before doing it, Fire TV Recast is a great home theater upgrade. The internal 500GB hard drive can record up to 75 hours of programming, capturing two shows at a time. You can also use Alexa devices to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings all through voice commands. Just keep in mind that the Fire TV Recast only handles the recording of content and needs a companion Fire TV to actually watch recordings. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Given you’re saving $116 here, you should consider reinvesting a bit of your leftover cash into picking up an antenna unless you already have one. If you haven’t purchased one yet, this 250 mile indoor OTA antenna is a great choice. It’s just $29 on Amazon, making it a budget-focused purchase. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with this long-range antenna.

Speaking of Alexa compatibility, did you see the deal we just found on Amazon’s Echo Dot with Philips Hue bulbs? It’s down to $50 as a bundle from its normal going rate of $80. That’s $30 in savings and gives you both a smart speaker and two voice-enabled light bulbs.

More on the Fire TV Recast:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

