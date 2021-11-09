Bundle a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot with two dimmable Philips Hue bulbs for $50 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering its 3rd Generation Echo Dot bundled with two Philips Hue White Ambiance LED Light Bulbs for $49.98 shipped. Typically fetching $80, you’d pay $65 right now with the speaker’s sale price considered while saving 38% and marking the best price of the year. Serving as the perfect bundle for kickstarting a smart home or just expanding your setup to a new room, this package is centered around the previous-generation Echo Dot and all of the usual Alexa capabilities that come with it. Then you’re also getting a pair of Philips Hue light bulbs, which feature Bluetooth connectivity and can pair right to the included speaker for dimmable, voice-controlled lighting.

Speaking of value that’s hard to pass up, those looking to bring home a screen-based experience won’t want to miss out on the discount we spotted to start the week on Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5. Dropping to $5 less than the expected Black Friday price, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $40 with a 5.5-inch display and all the usual Alexa features in tow.

This morning saw saw a pretty enticing offer go live for those who prefer things over on the Assistant side of things. Delivering a pair of Google Nest Minis, you’re looking at one of the best values of the year on the two smart speakers at $39.

Amazon Echo Dot Philips Hue bundle features:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal and the Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible. These Philips Hue Bulbs are Certified for Humans devices – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed it’s actually simple. Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

