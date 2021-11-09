A mere $6.50 Prime shipped scores two MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (57% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $6.40 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this pair of smart plugs typically sells for around $15, leaving you with $8 in savings. Today’s deal comes within $0.80 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once you start using smart plugs, it’s hard to stop. Adding these to your home will make it incredibly easy to toggle lamps and other gadgets using a smartphone, Alexa, Assistant, and even SmartThings. No hub is required, helping make them a cinch to get up and running.

While you’re at it, why not expand the number of outlets at your disposal with a GE wall taps at under $4 Prime shipped? It turns one power source into three and the cost can easily be covered by today’s savings. I have placed a few of these throughout my home and love how minimalistic they are despite how much functionality is delivered.

Want an easy way to control your new smart plugs? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with two Google Nest Mini smart speakers at $39. These will provide easy access to Google Assistant whenever the need strikes. This is just one of many similar deals that can be found in our smart home guide. Check out the full list to see what else catches your eye.

MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs features:

Works well with Alexa Echo, Google Home, SmartThings. Requires Android 4.4 or above & IOS 8 or above. Use free App “smart life” in your smartphone or tablet to remote control your devices wherever, whenever. It is a great addition to build a “Smart House”.

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the APP. Support one-button switch power on/off, to provide charging protection for your household appliances and to prevent overcharging. Scientifically save your electricity bills and extend product life.

