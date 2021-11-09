Score two Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just $39 ($98 value)

Adorama is now offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Mini Smart Speakers for $39 shipped. Typically fetching $49 each, we last saw them on sale for $25 apiece with today’s offer saving you 60% while marking the best value we’ve seen this year. Google Nest Mini provides the most affordable way to get in on the Assistant smart home ecosystem. There’s the familiar fabric-wrapped design you’ll expect as well as a compact footprint hat’s just as idea for the family room as it is the bedside table and more. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Speaking of value that’s hard to pass up, those in the Alexa camp won’t want to miss out on the discount we spotted to start the week on Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5. Dropping to $5 less than the expected Black Friday price, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $40 with a 5.5-inch display and all the usual Alexa features in tow.

Then round out your setup by picking up one of these discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories. Delivering a series of new all-time lows to go alongside the first markdowns on newer gear, you’re looking at prices as low as $10 on smart plugs, multicolor lightstrips, and more.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!