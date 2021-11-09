Score Razer’s new Book 13 gaming laptop while it’s at the all-time low of $401 off

Amazon is now offering the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Down from the usual $1,600 going rate, today’s massive $401 cut marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked just twice before. Having launched earlier this year, Razer’s new Book 13 gaming laptop is centered on a 13.4-inch FHD touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. You’ll find integrated Iris Xe graphics backing up the 11th-generation i7 chip, with dual Thunderbolt 4, microSD, and HDMI 2.0 ports rounding out the I/O. Other notable features include Chroma backlighting on the keyboard and THX spatial audio, so you can enjoy an immersive streaming and gaming experience alike. Head below to keep reading.

While not quite as fresh off the presses as Razer’s latest gaming notebook, ASUS’ TUF F17 gaming laptop makes a compelling alternative with a more affordable $850 tag. This one sports a 10th-generation i5 processor as well as a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU for speeds up to 4.5GHz. There’s no shortage in terms of screen space here though, with the 17.3-inch FHD display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate. And true to the TUF name, the sizable body has also passed a number of military stress tests, so it’s set to withstand the odd ding or drop.

Looking for an exciting way to test out your new gaming setup? Well, for a limited time, you can pick up a FREE digital copy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy to give either of these laptops a test run. Usually going for $25, all you have to do to redeem these unprecedented savings is follow the instructions in our coverage. Then, you can enjoy the full in-game experience with zero strings attached as far as we can tell.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!