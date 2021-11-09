Go download a FREE copy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy from Ubisoft (Reg. up to $25)

Ubisoft is now offering Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for FREE in celebration of its 35th anniversary. From now through November 12, 2021, folks can head over to the official Ubisoft site to score a free copy of this interesting Assassin’s Creed spin-off trilogy that takes players to all-new locations in the series. It is only available on PC via the Ubisoft Connect platform, so grab it now while you can and head below for more details.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, which fetches $17 or more on consoles and more like $25 via the Ubisoft Store, consists of three separate experiences that take players to brand new locations unseen in the mainline games. Those include China, India, and Russia with unique 2.5D stealth gameplay.

From now through November 12, 2021, PC gamers can head over to this landing page to claim a FREE copy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy. This is the full experience with no strings attached as far as we can tell.

You can claim your free game on Ubisoft Connect PC from November 9th at 04:00 to November 12th at 05:00 (your local time) and you will be able to play it at any time!

More on Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy:

Play the adventures of three cult Assassins: Each chapter comes with a unique hero and a new setting all interconnected through a common plot that will only be revealed at the very end. Stealth in a new dimension: Experience the thrill of being a master Assassin in 2.5D. Sneak and hide to avoid detection and fool enemies using whistles and disguises.

