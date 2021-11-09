Sparrow Peak’s The Quick Bench is a folding hardwood workbench for your shop from $94

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Sparrow Peak 48- by 36-inch The Quick Bench Folding Hardwood Work Bench for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Down from $150, today’s deal matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though that model was only 20-inches deep instead of 36-inches. If your workshop, garage, or even office is cramped and compact, this desk could be the solution to your workstation woes. It boasts a 48- by 36-inch hardwood top that is built upon collapsing arms. Open, it can hold up to 500-pounds, which makes it perfect for using as a desk in the office or work bench in the garage. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

Need something portable? Well, the KETER Jobmade Portable Work Bench is a fantastic choice. You’ll find that it comes on four legs and even has some clamps at the top to hold your workpieces tightly while you hammer or drill away. When you’re done, it folds up nicely and can be stored in a compact form-factor. Plus, at $80, you’re saving an additional 20% over today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Work Bench that’s on sale for $49 shipped right now. That’s a discount of 27% from its normal going rate and marks a new al-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to uphold your workpieces and more, there’s also a vise here to clamp when needed.

More on the Sparrow Peak Quick Bench:

Easy up and easy down, folds down to the wall using a simple fingertip release mechanism

Dimensions of the wood top are 1.18-in thick x 48-in wide x 20-in deep (30mm thick x 1219mm wide x 508mm deep)

Heavy duty design is mounted with powder coated steel brackets

This 1.18-in thick beautiful hardwood butcher block comes with a durable UV coat

