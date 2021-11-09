All-new Spigen OneTap Ring brings MagSafe compatibility to most cases, more

MagSafe for iPhone is one of those features that just about every user can appreciate. It has paved the way for all sorts of accessories that range from wallets to power banks. While it is built into all iPhone 12 and 13 devices, folks that use a case have needed to find a MagSafe-friendly offering in order to keep the magnetic features alive. Thankfully, Spigen has launched a new accessory that allows users to add MagSafe compatibility to one of their existing cases. It’s called Spigen OneTap Ring, and it ships with an auto-alignment tool for “effortless installation.” The company has also unleashed an accessory that allows a smartphone to be attached to a lanyard.

Spigen OneTap Ring

Now that it has been over a year since Apple added MagSafe to iPhone, a majority of manufacturers now offer cases that support it. That being said, some still do not support MagSafe, and Spigen’s OneTap Ring is here to save the day.

Spigen’s new release includes a MagSafe compatible ring that can be attached to an existing case. Since proper alignment will be crucial when using charging-related accessories, Spigen includes an EZ-Fit Kit. It’s described as an “auto-alignment tool for effortless installation.”

The OneTap Ring is now available for order with an official price of $19.99. It is available in three colorways: Carbon, Matte Black, and Silver. No matter which style you choose, an on-page 20% off coupon takes the price of the new release down to $15.99.

Spigen Universal Lanyard Tab

Next up we have Spigen’s new Universal Lanyard Tab. A D-ring slides through a case’s charging port opening and creates a place where you can clip on a strap, accessories, and more.

No adhesive is used with the Spigen Universal Lanyard Tab, ensuring your device will not feel sticky or dirty if you decide to remove the accessory at some point in the future. Pricing is set at $9.99, and the new accessory can be ordered immediately.

9to5Toys’ Take

Spigen has unleashed a couple of unique accessories once again. While not every smartphone user will have a need for these, it doesn’t require much imagination to understand why they could come in handy. Pricing is pretty reasonable given the company’s track record and the unique nature of each accessory. This paves the way for Spigen to become the go-to brand for these aftermarket smartphone add-ons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!