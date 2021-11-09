Wyze Cam Floodlight launches with 2,600-lumen brightness, bundled Cam v3, more at $100

Today, Wyze is introducing an all-new product category: Cam Floodlight. Based around its Cam v3 platform, the Cam Floodlight delivers 2,600-lumens of brightness to your yard alongside full 1080p video streaming and color night vision. The Wyze Cam Floodlight is also wired into your home’s existing power source, meaning you won’t have to worry about finding a plug or changing batteries. What all can you expect from the latest Wyze product? Let’s take a closer look.

Wyze Cam Floodlight delivers 2,600-lumens of brightness with color night vision to your yard

Wyze is taking its home security setup a step further this time by launching a wired Cam Floodlight system. With two LED lights, you’ll find a total of 2,600-lumens of brightness delivered to your yard. In the center, there’s a Wyze Cam v3 included in your purchase. With it, you’ll find all the typical Cam v3 features, including 1080p recording, free cloud storage, color night vision, and 2-way audio.

For the LED light itself, there’s 270-degree motion detection with three individual PIR sensors that can be individually turned on and off. You can also fine-tune the sensitivity up to 30 feet in the Wyze app, which offers quite a bit of further customization. The LEDs are also dimmable, so you can truly dial in the settings to fit your needs.

On the home security side of things, a 105dB siren and speaker means you can ward off intruders with more than just the lights. Plus, the 2-way audio we mentioned before allows you to have a full conversation with whoever’s on the other end, be it kids, a delivery driver, or a would-be burglar.

The free cloud storage allows you to save 12-second videos for 14 days at no cost. There’s an optional subscription for continuous recording in the cloud, but using your own microSD card, you can also record 24/7 locally. This makes the system a great choice for around-the-clock security at your home.

If you need another view but don’t have a plug nearby, don’t sweat it. The Wyze Cam Floodlight has a built-in USB port designed to power a second Cam v3 if needed. This allows you to get a wider field of view as well as additional home security coverage, all from a single Cam Floodlight.

Available today at Home Depot for under $100

Wyze Cam Floodlight retails for $84.99 with $14.99 shipping, or $99.98. You can pre-order directly from Wyze, though many Home Depot stores around the country are showing stock available for pickup as early as today, instead of having to wait for the December shipping timeline to arrive.

9to5Toys’ take

Wyze continues to impress with its high-end features at affordable price points. While I would have liked to see a product such as this in the $75 range after shipping, $100 isn’t that expensive, all things considered. You’re getting a 2,600-lumen floodlight as well as a 1080p weather-resistant security camera and color night vision recording, making it quite an all-inclusive package.

