Acer Nitro XZ6 UltraWide monitor launches with 200Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and more

Today we discovered that Acer has added another monitor to vast portfolio of displays. This time around the company has opted to release an 29.5-inch UltraWide with an up to 200Hz refresh rate. The release belongs to the Acer Nitro XZ6 series, a refreshingly simplistic title given how complicated naming conventions tend to be in this product category. Standout features include a white frame, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1500R curvature, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. Continue reading to learn more.

Acer Nitro XZ6 offers a clean design, 200Hz refresh rate, and more

Headlined by a clean design and UltraWide form factor, the 29.5-inch Acer Nitro XZ6 is a release that will look great in many office and gaming setups. It is outfitted with two HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort slot, and one 3.5mm output. Since this unit boasts a 200Hz refresh rate, it’s unclear why Acer has only included one HDMI 2.0 port. The other is HDMI 1.4, a standard that tops out at 144Hz in 1080p. Both HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the box.

The 29.5-inch display features a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1 millisecond response time, and brightness level measured at 400 lumens. It is paired with a sleek stand that mimics the design found in many other Acer monitors. Folks that would prefer to remove the stand will be pleased to know that Acer Nitro XZ6 release is VESA compatible and uses a 75 x 75mm layout.

Pricing and availability

The new Acer Nitro XZ6 29.5-inch UltraWide monitor can be ordered now at Amazon, but there will almost certainly be a shipping delay. It currently shows as temporarily out of stock there, but this could simply be a launch hiccup that gets resolved in short order.

Outside of specifications and pricing being broadcasted officially at Acer, Amazon appears to be the only merchant currently selling this unit. It is up for grabs now and can be ordered for $349.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Folks like me will certainly be drawn to the white frame offered by the new Acer Nitro XZ6 series, but there are other specifications that should be taken into account. A 21:9 aspect ratio, 1500R curvature, and up to 200Hz refresh rate all paint a pretty nice picture, however the 2560 x 1080 resolution could wind up being a deterrent for some.

That being said, pricing is actually quite reasonable considering the specifications offered, which will undoubtedly making this a compelling unit for some.

