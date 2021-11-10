adidas celebrates Singles Day with 25% off sitewide sale and deals from $15

The adidas Singles Day Sale offers 25% off sitewide when you apply promo code BIGDEAL at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more that are perfect for holiday gifting. Creator Club Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Athletic Cushioned Crew 6-Pack Socks for just $16. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $20 and would make a perfect stocking stuffer idea. This style is perfect for workouts or everyday events alike and pair nicely with boots, running shoes, and more. The cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort as well as it features arch support too. With nearly 300 positive reviews, these socks are rated 4.9/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off shoes, apparel, and more.

