adidas celebrates Singles Day with 25% off sitewide sale and deals from $15

The adidas Singles Day Sale offers 25% off sitewide when you apply promo code BIGDEAL at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more that are perfect for holiday gifting. Creator Club Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Athletic Cushioned Crew 6-Pack Socks for just $16. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $20 and would make a perfect stocking stuffer idea. This style is perfect for workouts or everyday events alike and pair nicely with boots, running shoes, and more. The cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort as well as it features arch support too. With nearly 300 positive reviews, these socks are rated 4.9/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Run Falcon 2.0 Running Shoes $41 (Orig. $60)
- Questar Flow NXT Shoes $56 (Orig. $75)
- NMD_R1 V2 Shoes $105 (Orig. $140)
- Athletic Cushioned Crew 6-Pack Socks $16 (Orig. $20)
- Essentials French Terry 3-Stripes Pants $36 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes $51 (Orig. $68)
- Utilitas Hooded Parka Jacket $120 (Orig. $160)
- Puremotion Adapt Shoes $49 (Orig. $65)
- Superstar Original Sneakers $64 (Orig. $85)
- Itavic 3-Stripes Midweight Jacket $97 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off shoes, apparel, and more.
