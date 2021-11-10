Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 60% off popular shoes, apparel, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off from $30

Nordstrom Rack is currently having an adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Grand Court Leather Sneakers that are currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $65. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and they have a plush cushioning to help provide comfort with every step. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack Active Sneakers Flash Sale offers up to ...
DSW takes 20% off athletic sneakers: adidas, ASICS, New...
Amazon kids’ holiday gift toy sale from $3.50: Me...
Anker’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand hits $3...
Score the THISWORX Car Vac + detailing kit at $23 for t...
Amazon launches massive home essentials sale from $3: B...
WD’s PS5-ready Black SN850 NVMe SSDs with 7,000MB...
ESR’s AirPods 3 cases from $6: New MagSafe model,...
Show More Comments