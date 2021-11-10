Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 60% off popular shoes, apparel, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently having an adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Grand Court Leather Sneakers that are currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $65. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and they have a plush cushioning to help provide comfort with every step. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals $19 (Orig. $25)
- Grand Court Leather Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Ultraboost DNA Montreal Sneakers $120 (Orig. $180)
- Kaptir Super Sneakers $70 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $85)
- Advantage Perforated Stripe Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers $47 (Orig. $70)
- Qt Racer Sport Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Retrorun Sneakers $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
