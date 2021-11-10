Amazon launches massive home essentials sale from $3: Blankets, cleaners, purifiers, more

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has launched a massive household essential sale to have your space ready for the holidays. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from $3, you’ll find more than eight full pages of discounted kitchen accessories, cleaners, bedding, robot vacuums, and air purifiers, just for starters. Just be sure to watch for Subscribe & Save options to score the lowest possible price on each listing page, and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You’ll want to head below for a more detailed look at the deals, some quick links to each category, and our top picks.

Amazon early Black Friday essentials sale:

Amazon has split today’s massive household essentials sale into various categories, which help to parse through the plethora of discounts today: Air purifiers and heaters, floor care, bedding, bath and laundry, window treatments, and more. Plus, you’ll find our top picks listed out down below:

Kitchen deals:

Home deals:

Home tech deals:

More on the Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Blanket:

MATERIAL: Crafted with yarn-dyed cotton flannel; Reverses to faux shearling popcorn fleece

INCLUDES: One multi-purpose throw blanket

FEATURES: Faux shearling trim and signature Eddie Bauer logo label complete the look; Throw blanket is wonderfully soft and warm as a go-to throw or for the foot of your bed; Choose between Eddie’s many pattern and style options; Lightweight and easily packable

