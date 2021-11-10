Score rare deals on LEGO sets at Zavvi: Imperial Light Cruiser, Kylo Ren’s Shuttle, more

Zavvi is launching a new LEGO sale today, offering all-time lows across a series of new Star Wars sets, Technic vehicles, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $139.99 when code CRUISER has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount on one of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, you’re looking at $20 in savings alongside a new all-time low.

Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build and you can head below for more.

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Kylo Ren’s Shuttle for $89.99 when code KYLOREN has been applied at checkout.Down from $130, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $14 under our previous mention. With this set slated to retire come the end of the year, now is certainly the best time to lock-in your order before this one disappears for good.

Assembling Kylo Ren’s Shuttle from the Sequel Trilogy, this LEGO Star Wars creation stacks up to 1,005-pieces and stands over 13-inches tall once fully-assembled. Alongside a built-in mechanism that allows you to fold down the wings, you’ll find a interior cockpit and more. Plus, LEGO includes six minifigures here including Kylo Ren himself and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser features:

Open up a galaxy of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 adventures for fans with this LEGO brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315). It features a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, plus 2 mini TIE Fighters and a launcher. A hatch gives easy access to the cabin which has a hologram table and storage for the electro binoculars and other accessory elements.

