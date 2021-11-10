Moment launches annual holiday sale with smartphone lenses, photography gear, more

Today, Moment is kicking off its annual holiday sale with an early collection of discounts across its popular collection of photography accessories, smartphone cases, lenses, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35. A series of particular standouts are Moment’s in-house smartphone lenses, with the Macro 10x Lens being a personal favorite at $99.99. Down from $130, this one is now down to the best price of the year at $30 off. Pairing with one of the compatible cases (also on sale), this lens will let you take impressive close-up photos with all of the pixels offered by your handset’s main sensor. I personally reviewed several of the Moment lenses earlier in the year, finding them to be a must-have for anyone who takes smartphone photography seriously. Head below for more.

Moment Lens discounts:

Another notable offer from the Moment holiday sale is a 4-pack of its AirTags cases at $69.96. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts so far and a new all-time low. These hardshell cases cover your AirTags in a rugged aramid fiber shell and sport an adhesive for sticking on to everything from camera gear to the TV remote and more.

Other Moment holiday sale highlights:

More on the Moment Macro 10x Lens:

The Macro M-series Lens captures life-sized images of the smallest objects. Different from traditional macro photography, this lens works less than an inch away from the subject to capture rich textures, materials, and living things that our phones were never before capable of seeing. With low distortion and the sharpest glass imaginable, the Moment Macro Lens is perfect for capturing the tiny details that your phone’s naked camera will never be able to focus on.

