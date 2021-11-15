Tested: Moment’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases are a must-have for mobile photographers

With a focus on photography, Moment has just refreshed its lineup of cases with some new styles for the iPhone 13. Arriving with vibrant designs, MagSafe integration, and drop protection, the real star of the show is support for Moment’s lineup of smartphone lenses. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to see just how these these fair as they augment your iPhone photography.

Earlier this year, Moment launched its latest collection of cases to go with the iPhone 13 lineup. Available for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, the lineup revolves around a new iteration of its signature rugged Moment Case, which has been refreshed for the iPhone 13. There are four different styles available, each of which arrives with a vibrant colorway.

On top of 6-foot drop protection, each of the cases is MagSafe compatible and can pass through Qi charger power. To help with the protection, you’ll also find a microfiber lining on the inside as well as loops to attach a wrist strap, if that’s your thing.

But with so many other cases on the market, is the $49.99 price tag worth it? We investigate to see how the brand’s latest stacks up.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Built-in (M)Force magnet array is MagSafe compatible

Compatible with Moment Mounts for MagSafe

Works with most Qi Wireless Chargers

6-foot Drop Protection

Case body made from high strength polycarbonate and TPU

Premium microfiber inner lining

Ships in 100% post-consumer recycled packaging

Includes attachment for a wrist strap

9to5Toys’ Take:

Ever since I picked up Moment’s cases back with the iPhone 12, the brand’s covers have topped my list of everyday drivers. So when I upgraded to the iPhone 13 Pro earlier this fall, I was excited that it wouldn’t be long until Moment launched its latest series of compatible accessories. And now that they’re finally shipping, I’ve been able to take a hands-on look at the new Moment iPhone 13 case.

I’ve been using both the Olive and Yellow colorways, which are some of the more unique choices of the lineup. These styles are quite eye-catching in person and really pop compared to other offerings on the lineup.

The Moment iPhone 13 cases feel as good as they look, with a soft but sturdy rubberized material. Each one has a textured pattern molded into the back for some extra grip, which definitely helps when putting these to use in your photography setup.

Alongside its new lineup of iPhone 13 cases, Moment has also launched a Drop-in Lens Mount, which serves as an add-on accessory to the covers. These will let you pair one of the brand’s popular smartphone lenses with your iPhone 13, delivering all of the photography prowess we’ve come to expect in the past to Apple’s best mobile camera yet.

It’s really novel to see a brand utilize 3D printing in their product lineup, and these lens mounts seem to be a perfect application. While I’ve had previous ones break from my usage with the iPhone 12 cases, the more sturdy design here should definitely help withstand wear and tear.

I’ve already talked at length in the past about how much I enjoyed being able to swap out external lenses depending on what the photography session calls for. And now being able to do that with the iPhone 13 re-completes my on-the-go setup. The mix between being Moment’s rugged case being a great cover in its own right with the added photography capabilities make its latest releases essentials for iPhone 13 owners in my book. Though if you don’t think you’ll ever pick up one of the compatible lenses, it’s probably for the best that you save your money for another case.

