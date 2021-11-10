Pyle’s 1080p60 HDMI capture card takes your streaming setup to the next level at $78

Amazon is offering Pyle’s AV Game Live USB 3.0 1080p60 HDMI Capture Card for $77.98 shipped. This saves you at least $20 from its normal going rate, and has gone for as much as $125 in the past. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to capture and pass through 1080p60 video content, you’ll be able to use this HDMI device for live streaming and recording your favorite games. There’s an on-device “hot button” that allows you to record and take screenshots with a single click. It’s plug-and-play with no drivers required, and it’s even compatible with both Windows and macOS. Head below for more.

With your savings from today’s deal, be sure you have a spare HDMI cable handy since it requires two to be used. This 3-pack of HDMI cords from Cable Matters will have you covered from $18 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Being part of the HDMI 2.1 standard, these cords are ready to handle up to 8K120, 4K240, and more. This future proofs your setup for whenever you upgrade to 4K or higher.

If you’re wanting to get the most out of your gaming/streaming setup, be sure your storage is up to the task. Slow storage can be the cause of a lot of bottlenecks in a system. WD_BLACK’s SN850 NVMe SSD is ready to be used in both your computer as well as PlayStation 5. It uses PCIe 4.0 technology to leverage up to 7GB/s transfer rates, and is on sale from $95 today.

More on the Pyle HDMI Capture Card:

RECORD AND CONVERT: A capture card that has the ability to record videos or audio files. Records full HD 1080p video quality with an HDMI pass through support. After recording, it also converts the file into digital format

STREAM LIVE: This video game capture device has the ability to instantly stream live on social media and YouTube while playing. It can play and record simultaneously for a hassle free media file creation

HOT BUTTON RECORDING: Manage recorded media easily and post to social media like YouTube. It has an on-board hot button for one-click recording and screenshot capture ability

