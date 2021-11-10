WD’s PS5-ready Black SN850 NVMe SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds now on sale from $95

Amazon is currently discounting the entire lineup of WD_BLACK SN850 Internal NVMe Solid-State Drives to some of the best prices yet, headlined by the 1TB model at $164.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from $230, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon low set once before with nearly 30% in savings attached. This is also $15 under our previous mention. Perfect for upgrading your PC, NAS, and now even PS5 with some added storage, WD’s SN850 SSD lives up to its flagship status with up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds and PCIe Gen4 technology. Whether the 1TB model featured here will do the trick for a new boot drive or if you’re looking to expand the storage pool even further with some elevated capacities below, this drive is up to the task. Our launch coverage is packed with some additional details, as well. Head below for more from $95.

WD_BLACK SN850 SSD deals:

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $70 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds.

Earlier this fall, Samsung also joined in on the PS5-ready drives with a new version of its popular 980 Pro SSD. Arriving with a built-in heatsink to help keep up with the console’s required specs, there’s some added assurance that this internal drive is fit for the task with a seal of approval from Samsung and Sony.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

