Score the THISWORX Car Vac + detailing kit at $23 for today only via Amazon (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $35 or more at Amazon, this is around 35% off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. This model is great for taking care of pet hair, crumbs from the kids, or a day out in the woods, and is a particularly affordable way to score a best-selling hand vacuum for the car. The 106W motor is complemented by three attachments for detail work, including flathead, extendable, or brush nozzles, and is joined by a carry bag along with a spare HEPA filter and an included 12V aux outlet power cable that connects directly to your vehicle. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart.

If you don’t think you’ll make use of the detailing kit, there is money to be saved. This cordless VacLife Handheld Vacuum is currently available on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped and makes for another handy way to keep the car and more clean. While the price difference isn’t all that much compared to today’s lead deal, this is a cordless model with its own set of attachments that’s certainly worth consideration.

But if you’re in the market for a higher-end solution for your indoor space, we are now tracking a solid price drop on Dyson’s Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum. Now $150 off the going rate directly from Dyson, this premium solution is at one of the lowest prices we have tracked and features a unique built-in laser that “reveals microscopic dust” on your floor. Get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner:

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

Powerful: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor will terminate any dirt or debris; say goodbye to hard-to-reach crumbs stuck under the driver’s seat. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable HEPA filter.

