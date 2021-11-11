SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC headset has Hi-Res audio with PS5 support at $160 (2021 low)

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset for $159.99 shipped in both colorways. Down from $250, which it still fetches at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the first major discount since 2019. Designed to work with PC and PlayStation 5 natively, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is the “first Hi-Res gaming headset released.” This means that the Arctis Pro + GameDAC offers the ability to playback WAV, FLAC, and DSD files in up to 96kHz, 24-bit which delivers true lossless audio quality. It offers premium speaker drivers with DTS surround sound that produces “incredibly accurate positional cues.” Of course, the Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone allows you to easily stay in contact with your team. Plus, on the GameDAC there’s an OLED menu that lets you dial in on-ear ChatMix, voice settings, and more. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

We also found that SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. With a list price of $180, this headset goes for $150 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Arctis Pro is capable of Hi-Res when hooked up to a GameDAC, which is sold separately here. However, you’re getting essentially the same headset, which allows you to game on PC with DTS surround sound, the ClearCast microphone, and a USB ChatMix dial to balance the volume of in-game chat and sounds.

Those on a tighter budget will want to remember that Microsoft’s 2021 Xbox Wired Gaming Headset is down to $46 right now. That marks a new all-time low at Amazon and makes it a compelling purchase if you have Microsoft’s latest console. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on features such as DTS audio, Hi-Res capability, and more that SteelSeries offers in its higher-end headsets above.

More on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC:

Optimal PS5 compatibility requires user to change settings on Sony PS5 – disable Sony 3D Audio and then increase default volume to 100%

Gaming’s first certified Hi-Res audio system pairs premium speaker drivers with next-generation DTS surround sound to produce incredibly accurate positional cues

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Premium adjustable ski goggle suspension headband distributes weight evenly, for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions

Intuitive OLED menu and on-ear ChatMix dial allow for on-the-fly adjustments of game audio, voice settings, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!