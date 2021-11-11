elago’s Snapshot AirPods Pro case with AirTag holder hits $11.50 (Reg. $15)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Snapshop AirPods Pro Case from $11.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $1.50 under our previous mention. If the lackluster Find My features that Apple rolled out to its AirPods Pro aren’t quite what you hoped they would be, elago has you covered with its new Snapshot case. Covering your AirPods charging case in a soft silicone, the cover sports a design reminiscent of a camera in order to hold an AirTag in place. That brings all of the precision finding features from Apple’s item finder to your earbuds for some added peace of mind. Not to mention, the added protection of a case. Head below for more.

If you can live with a more simplistic design, going with one of elago’s AirPods Pro cases at $7 is a great alternative. While you’re not going to be bringing that same eye-catching design into the mix, there are 12 different colors to choose from in order to help protect your earbuds.

Speaking of, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Pro with the recently-refreshed MagSafe case. Dropping to $190, you can grab the new releases with a steep discount attached. Whether you’re just looking to get in the ANC earbuds game for the first time or want to upgrade to the new magnetic charging case, now’s the perfect time before the Black Friday rush sets in.

elago Snapshop AirPods Pro Case features:

Never lose your case again with the new elago at snapshot case compatible with airpods pro! The case has a slot that is compatible with your Apple AirTags so that you can always keep track of your device! Case was designed to look like a camera that you can take with you anywhere! The slot compatible with airtags allows you to show the apple logo or your engraved image as the camera lens!

