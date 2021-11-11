Get in the festive spirit with an all-time low on this 6-foot pre-lit Christmas tree, now $97

Amazon is offering the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial 6-foot Christmas Tree for $96.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $123 from its normal going rate over the past year with this price marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that December is drawing nearer, it’s time to consider what all will go into putting up your Christmas tree this year. If you’ve not got one yet, or have an older tree that’s showing its age, why not pick up today’s 6-foot pre-lit spruce? It has 400 multicolor lights, measures 47-inches at its base, and has “hundreds of individually crafted branch tips” that makes it both look and feel “lifelike.” Head below for more.

While it comes pre-lit, there are only 400 LEDs here across this 6-foot tree. If you need more, we’d recommend picking up this 100-LED SYLVANIA Mini Christmas Lights for just $15 at Amazon. They’re multicolored, which adds extra flare to your Christmas tree. Plus, LEDs use less power overall and run cooler than the traditional bulbs you might have lying around from years past.

Along the Christmas line of thinking, Cricut’s Maker, Explore Air 2, and Mug Press are all on sale right now. Pricing starts at $159 and this is the perfect way to make presents this year instead of buying something from the store. If you’re a crafty-type, then picking up a Cricut will not only allow for personal expression in designs around the house, but also in what you’re able to give to others.

More on the National Tree Company Christmas Tree:

This Kincaid Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree is 6 feet tall with a 47 inch base diameter. Featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.

Features 400 multicolor lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out. The lights are strung on the tree before packaging, offering an easier, more convenient set up.

This tree features pre-attached, hinged branches that drop down for a simple set-up and fold back in for quick and convenient storage. Set aside 45-60 minutes to properly shape the tree by peeling back the branches and pulling the tips apart.

Constructed with sturdy, high quality materials, hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles, this tree is built to bring holiday cheer for years to come. Includes a durable metal base.

At National Tree Company, we believe that special holiday memories don’t have to be far and few between. This Christmas season, let our decorations transform your home while you focus on creating more of those magical moments.

