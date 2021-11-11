Cricut’s Mug Press Value Bundle includes everything you need at $159 shipped (Reg. $237)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering the Cricut Mug Press Premier Value Bundle for $159 shipped. Regularly $200 without the bundled-in goodies and more like $237 with them, today’s deal is up to $78 in savings, $21 below Amazon’s price on the standard edition, and the best we can find. As you might know from our launch coverage and hands-on review, this interesting DIY machine let’s you make your own custom mugs. Whether it’s for gifting, marking a special occasion, or just for fun family crafting time, you can get a closer look at what this mug maker is capable of right here. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Today’s bundle ships with two mugs to customize as well as the ink and paper you’ll need to get started, but you might want to use some of your savings to score a few more. The 6-pack of compatible Cricut Ceramic Coffee Mugs is a safe bet, but you can also use other sublimation mugs as well, just be sure to double check the size and shape requirements before hand.

Prefer to go with a full-on Cricut crafting and cutting machine instead? Head over to this week’s overage of the Cricut Explore Air 2 for an early holiday price drop courtesy of Amazon. This is another great home crafting machine that’s ideal for family projects, homemade decor, and much more. You’ll find all of the details and the discounted $169 price tag waiting for you right here.

More on the Cricut Mug Press Premier Value Bundle:

Make a mug masterpiece in minutes, with the Cricut Mug Press Accessories Bundle. Create your own unique design using Cricut Infusible materials, attach it to your mug, and the press handles the rest! This bundle set includes the Cricut Mug Press, 15 oz ceramic mugs (2ct), and 4 infusible colors! Get all your favorite mug accessories in one convenient kit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!