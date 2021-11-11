Greenworks’ new 20-inch electric snow blower sees launch day discount to $163 (Reg. $200)

Greenworks is getting your outdoor tool kit ready for the winter with the debut of its all-new 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower. Seeing a launch day discount, you can now score the new release for $163.23 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at 18% in savings alongside the very first price cut. Marking the brand’s first foray into the world of more winter-ready tools, its new corded electric snow blower sports a 20-inch deck for clearing off the driveway, sidewalks, and patios. It is able to throw snow 20-feet off to the side and is powered by a 13A motor with a pair of LED lights to complete the package. Head below for more.
A great use of your savings would be to complete the snower blower above by picking up one of these 50-foot Woods outdoor extension cables for $23 at Amazon. Giving you plenty of slack for handling the snow once those winter storms start blowing in, this is an essential add-on for making the most of your new electric tool.
If you’re in the market for other outdoor electric tools, don’t forget that you can cash-in on 20% in sitewide savings from the official Greenworks site with our exclusive code 9TO5TOYS. Eligible across nearly everything (aside from the snow blower noted above and some other new releases) this is a great way to tackle leaf cleanup this fall or score some off-season mower deals and more.
Greenworks 20-inch Electric Snow Blower features:
- 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative ; Dual LED lightsfor greater visibility any time of the day
- Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable ; Easy electric start for hassle free operation
- Discharge snow up to 20-feet. 7-inch wheels for greater mobility
- Only works on 120 volts ; 20-inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth
