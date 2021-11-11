GUNNAR’s Razer/Onyx blue light-blocking gaming glasses fall to new low at $48

Amazon is offering the Razer/Onyx by GUNNAR Gaming Glasses for $47.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal beats the previous low that we’ve tracked by an additional $12. If you have trouble with longer gaming or work sessions from eye fatigue, blue light blocking glasses could help remedy that. GUNNAR is one of the best brands in this space as they use a special patented technology that is “recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.” Made to reduce the 450nm blue light spectrum, which is the “strongest high-energy visible light,” you’ll find these glasses can really help “reduce digital eye strain, fatigue, and headaches.” We recently went hands-on with a similar pair of GUNNAR glasses, and found that they did in fact help reduce strain and fatigue after a long work day. Head below for more.

When it comes to blue light blocking glasses, today’s deal is among the highest quality you can buy. However, if you’re just looking for something to get you by, we’ve found a 4-pack for $12. While they’re not utilizing GUNNAR’s patented technology, these will filter out some blue light while gaming or working and deliver four different styles for you to choose from.

If you plan to put these in your gaming setup, consider upgrading other peripherals as well. Earlier today we found the Hi-Res-certified Arctis Pro + GameDAC on sale for its lowest price in years at $160. Plus, if you don’t need to play back FLAC, then the Arctis Pro headset can be picked up for $120 in the same sale, marking a return to its all-time low.

GUNNAR produces the only blue light blocking computer and gaming glasses with Patented Lens (#9417460) Technology that is recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision. GUNNAR improves performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce digital eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

Unlike other blue light blocking glasses, GUNNAR developed the Blue Light Protection Factor, telling you exactly how much of the peak blue light spectrum (450nm) we’re blocking. Not all blue light glasses in the market protects you from the strongest high-energy visible light.

The preferred gaming glass for men and women, GUNNAR protects against symptoms stemming from prolonged screen-staring including migraines, headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, negative effects of blue light exposure, cataracts and macular degeneration

