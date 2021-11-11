Metabo HPT’s 10-inch miter saw helps make accurate cuts at $99 (2021 low, Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw (C10FCGS) for $99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $130 with today’s deal matching the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Are you just getting started with DIY projects or woodworking? This miter saw could be a great addition to your shop if you’ve yet to build jigs for your table saw to help with crosscuts. It can make 45-degree miters as well as 90-degree cuts, making it a versatile tool. Plus, the 10-inch size allows it to tackle wood up to 5 21/32-inch wide. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pick up a spare blade, so you’re always cutting with a fresh edge. Keeping a sharp blade on the saw ensures that your cuts are clean, crisp, and accurate. For just $30 at Amazon, you can keep one of Metabo HPT’s 10-inch 60-tooth blades in your workshop, ready to be used at a moment’s notice.

Don’t forget to check out our tools guide for a comprehensive look at the other deals that we’re tracking on DIY and woodworking gear. If you’re picking up the miter saw in today’s deal, then it’s very possible you’ll need somewhere to put it. The 2x4basics workbench kit is on sale for under $51.50 right now, which is easy to build with the saw above.

More on the Metabo HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw:

10″ Compound Miter Saw

Same tools. New name. Hitachi power tools has renamed to Metabo HPT

Miter angle range: 0°-52°, to the right and left for increased flexibility

Bevel range: 0°-45˚, to the left with adjustable bevel stops for precision cuts

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!