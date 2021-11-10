This 2x4basics kit helps you build a custom work bench and shelving system at $51.50 (2-year low)

Amazon is offering the 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System Kit for $51.47 shipped. Having sold for $62 lately, today’s offer shaves $10 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. If you would like to build your own workbench and shelving system, this kit is a great way to get started. It includes four workbench legs and six shelf links. Heavy-gauge structural resin is the primary material used, helping pave the way for a sturdy build. The size of the final product is customizable all the way up to 8 feet long and 4 feet wide. You’ll need to supply your own lumber, but only 90 degree cuts will need to be made. This should help make the project easy and approachable for many.

If something small and portable will do the trick, check out BLACK+DECKER Workmate Workbench at $27 Prime shipped. It offers a 350-pound capacity and folds down when not in use so it will not take up much space. Slip-resistant feet are used to prevent it from sliding during use.

And for those of you that like the thought of the portable option above, we have recently spotted a notable discount on BLACK+DECKER’s Work Bench and Vise at $49 shipped. As the name implies, it functions not only as a bench, but can also lock things in place. Plus, overall weight capacity goes up to 450 pounds. Once you’ve checked that out, peek at all the other markdowns in our tools guide.

2x4basics Custom Work Bench Kit features:

Includes 4 workbench legs, 6 shelf links

Brackets made of heavy gauge structural resin. Workbench Legs to make a workbench in any length or width up to 8 feet by 4 feet

Only straight 90 degree cuts, no miter or angle cuts necessary

