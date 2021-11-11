Latest Sceptre Nebula QHD monitor has 34-inch UltraWide design with USB-C and 165Hz refresh rate

Sceptre has unleashed a new UltraWide monitor just ahead of the holiday season. It’s the latest to join the Sceptre Nebula series and is headlined by a 34-inch display, 1000R curvature, USB-C connectivity, and more. Buyers can also expect a brightness level of 600 nits, an integrated ambient light sensor, in addition to a colorful LED light across the back. Its 3440 x 1440 resolution is paired with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. Continue reading for more details.

New 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor joins the Sceptre Nebula series

Armed with three HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort slot, and even USB-C, the latest Sceptre Nebula release offers enough connections to satisfy a large number of users. Sceptre has chosen to implement the 2.0 specification in each HDMI port, allowing each to drive the 3440 x 1440 resolution at a 100Hz refresh rate.

Folks that want to take full advantage of a 165Hz refresh rate will need to use this monitor’s DisplayPort 1.4 input. It remains unclear if the USB-C 3.1 port wields any sort of Power Delivery features that can route power to a compatible laptop or tablet.

The display is upheld by a versatile stand that can raise, lower, swivel, and tilt the screen in a variety of ways. Folks that want to mount this display can take advantage of 75 x 75mm VESA mounting pattern along the back. The screen itself features a 1000R curvature to offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Pricing and availability

While officially on display at Sceptre’s website for $499.99, the listing is currently out of stock there. That being said, Amazon already has the new Sceptre Nebula monitor up for grabs and it even costs less than retail. Amazon shoppers are able to can snag their own for $442.50, but shipping is delayed by over a month.

9to5Toys’ Take

When compared with similar monitors made by MSI and Samsung, the latest addition to the Sceptre Nebula series is quite competitive. In fact, shoppers will generally need to step down to a 144Hz refresh rate in order to come close to the discounted rate that’s currently available at Amazon.

Outside of branding, one obvious distinction that could discourage some users from picking up this display is that it ships solely in white. To some this may seem silly, but the use of white bezels can be quite polarizing. This fact was clearly exemplified by the release of Apple’s latest iMac.

