Tested: Twelve South brings MagSafe to its best-in-class iPhone 13 BookBook case

The Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 has arrived, and we are finally ready to weigh in on the experience. Easily among the most anticipated and high-quality options to wrap your new Apple handset in, the latest edition of Twelve South’s staple vintage leather book-style cover is once again at the top of our list for the best options out there. This time around, the brand has implemented a handy magnet system with MagSafe compatibility, and it’s time to take a closer look in our Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 review. Head below for the latest entry to Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 review

The latest BookBook cover from Twelve South brings the popular luxurious leather book treatment to Apple’s latest iPhone 13 lineup. For those familiar here, this is much the same as years past but with MagSafe support in tow. For everyone else, you’re looking at a pretty leather book-style folio cover with a gorgeous leather Twelve South magnetic case holding your iPhone 13 inside. The Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 is available in black or brown, the latter of which is on display here.

The internal case makes use of a strong magnetic connection to hold it inside of the vintage-style leather book folio cover as well as providing support for MagSafe charging, accessories, and more. The internal case alone is one of the nicer options we’ve got our hands-on this year and features the expected protective raised lip for the display and back camera while leaving all of your ports and buttons entirely accessible.

Not only does the outer folio book add extra protection and sophistication to the experience, but it also provides some handy card and cash slots to double as a sort of wallet case. It has a nice camera cutout so you don’t need to remove it to snap some pics, and it doubles as an angled viewing stand for consuming content, FaceTime calls, and more.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet, and viewing stand

Fully removable MagSafe compatible iPhone shell

Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

9to5Toys’ Take

The Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 has once again been a pleasure to use for the last few weeks, much like year’s past. I, for one, am not particularly a huge fan of these larger folio-style cases, but if you’re into the book-style design and usually gravitate toward this style of cases, the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 is one of the best in the business.

As I mentioned above, the internal case alone is among the most gorgeous and high-quality I’ve laid hands on this year – I might even consider using it on its own without the folio cover. Gone are the days where we need to employ those annoying 3M strips to get our phones to safely stow inside the BookBook. Twelve South has implemented powerful and entirely hidden magnets here for a secure adhesion to the book cover that is easily removable. That’s exactly what you’ll need to do to make use of MagSafe accessories and wireless charging:

Twelve South says the interior case isn’t compatible with the Mophie Wireless Charging Stand and the iOttie iON, but it does have a much larger list of compatible chargers on its official site and it works with all of the wireless chargers I have right now. The MagSafe experience has been flawless and is quite a secure connection by comparison to some of the models we have gone hands-on with this year.

As for the actual build and design here, you won’t be getting any complaints from me. The leather is so soft and supple it almost feels like suede, and the distressed book-end spine is a particular highlight for me. The interior case is much of the same with a subtle Twelve South logo in place along the backside and classy stitching surrounding the leather back panel. I might have preferred an entirely leather wrap here, as opposed to the polycarbonate-style black sides, but again, you’ll probably catching me rocking this one on its own anyway.

If you’re into this kind of case and don’t mind spending a bit of premium for your iPhone 13 accessories, Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 is a gorgeous, high-quality product that’s worth just about every penny you spend on it. To be honest, it’s hard to find a single thing to complain about other than the overall bulk the BookBook folio brings to the table, but that’s exactly what you’re looking for if you’re considering the new Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 anyway.

