Celebrate Disney+ Day with up to 36% off 50th anniversary iPhone 13 cases, toys, much more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 36% off a collection of Disney toys, apparel, collectibles, and much more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst the sale though has to be the just-announced OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 13 Disney cases. Now available for pre-order at $47.99 in a variety of styles, this is the very first price cut at 20% off. Available for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, these were just revealed in honor of Disney’s 50th anniversary and arrive with fitting celebratory designs depicting various iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more. Releasing on November 26, now is your chance to lock-in your order at a discount ahead of the holidays.

Fittingly for the ongoing Disney+ Day announcements, today’s sale arrives to give you plenty of different ways to cross off the Disney fan on your list or just grab yourself something. Ranging from apparel, watches, and even iPhone cases to the usual toys and collectibles, you’ll want to dive into the full sale here for six pages of price cuts. Not to mention, up to 36% in savings, too.

Here are some additional top picks:

OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 13 Disney case features:

Tested to survive 3X as many drops as military standard. Apple MagSafe charger and wireless charging, made with 50% recycled plastic and raised edges that protect camera and screen. Thin profile slips easily into tight pockets, the one-piece design pops on and off in a flash and durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles.

