Revamp your office or living room with this modern coffee table at $40 shipped (50% off)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi Modern Coffee Table for $39.99 shipped once the on-page $40 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and substantially undercuts the previous low we have tracked by $37. If your living room or home office is in need of a coffee table, today’s deal shouldn’t be overlooked. This unit features a clean design that’s comprised of both metal and wood. Thanks to a modern appearance, it’s bound to blend nicely in just about any space. Once assembled, measurements will span 40.8 by 22.8 by 18.1 inches. A foldable canvas storage bin is included with your purchase, offering up a sleek way to store books, game controllers, and more.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8 Prime shipped. Folks that opt for Subscribe and Save can cash in on an on-page 40% off coupon, bringing the cost down to $5. Just be sure to cancel before your second delivery goes out in order to dodge the recurring cost.

While you’re at it, you can also score a spacious desk that is over five feet wide at $70 shipped. It boasts a unique two-tone design and includes a monitor stand to improve the ergonomics of your setup. Keep the ball rolling when you scope out the other deals in our home goods guide.

CubiCubi Modern Coffee Table features:

Suitable for living room, lounge, playroom, and more! Large mesh shelf below offers plenty of space.

Foldable Canvas Storage bin keep your items in order and neat. Adjustable feet prevent scratching your floor.

Easy to assemble, tools and detailed instructions are included. Can be installed in minutes.

