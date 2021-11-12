Revamp your office or living room with this modern coffee table at $40 shipped (50% off)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi Modern Coffee Table for $39.99 shipped once the on-page $40 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and substantially undercuts the previous low we have tracked by $37. If your living room or home office is in need of a coffee table, today’s deal shouldn’t be overlooked. This unit features a clean design that’s comprised of both metal and wood. Thanks to a modern appearance, it’s bound to blend nicely in just about any space. Once assembled, measurements will span 40.8 by 22.8 by 18.1 inches. A foldable canvas storage bin is included with your purchase, offering up a sleek way to store books, game controllers, and more.
Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8 Prime shipped. Folks that opt for Subscribe and Save can cash in on an on-page 40% off coupon, bringing the cost down to $5. Just be sure to cancel before your second delivery goes out in order to dodge the recurring cost.
While you’re at it, you can also score a spacious desk that is over five feet wide at $70 shipped. It boasts a unique two-tone design and includes a monitor stand to improve the ergonomics of your setup. Keep the ball rolling when you scope out the other deals in our home goods guide.
CubiCubi Modern Coffee Table features:
- Suitable for living room, lounge, playroom, and more! Large mesh shelf below offers plenty of space.
- Foldable Canvas Storage bin keep your items in order and neat. Adjustable feet prevent scratching your floor.
- Easy to assemble, tools and detailed instructions are included. Can be installed in minutes.
