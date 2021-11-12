Fitbit’s new Charge 5 goes on sale for the first time with ECG monitoring at $130 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.95 shipped in two styles. Also at Best Buy and backed by its Black Friday price guarantee. This is the very first price cut of any sorts since launching in August with $50 in savings and as follows, a new all-time low. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as more affordable solutions go, the Fitbit Luxe is a great option that’ll still get you in the brand’s stable of fitness trackers for less. Also on sale right now, the 33% discount has delivered a new all-time low of $100. While this one isn’t quite as premium as the latest and great from Fitbit, this is still one of the brand’s more recent additions and you’ll find a series of features that make the sale price even more compelling.

Speaking of wearable, yesterday sale a series of exclusive discounts go live on Garmin’s latest smartwatches. Delivering the best prices to date across the lineup, you’re looking at as much as $250 in savings off the more premium styles alongside entry-level offerings from $119.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

