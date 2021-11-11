Our exclusive discounts take up to $250 off Garmin’s latest smartwatches, more from $119

Wellbots is once again partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts on Garmin smartwatches. You’ll need to apply item-specific promo codes in order to lock-in the savings, with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Solar at $699.99 when code 9TO5GAR250 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $950 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $111 under the best Amazon price and a total of $250 off.

Arriving with a premium build, there’s more than just good looks to enjoy with the Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking and GPS features you’d expect, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps. Heart rate monitoring is joined by the ability to track other stats like Pulse Ox, sleep, and VO2 max. Plus, its built-in solar functionality can extend battery life up to 80 days on a single charge. Over 100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Wellbots is also keeping the savings coming with a series of other exclusive offers. Just be sure to apply each of the different codes noted below in order to lock-in the specific discounts.

$250 off w/ code 9TO5GAR250

$200 off w/ code 9TO5GAR200

$150 off w/ code 9TO5GAR150

Garmin Instinct Series from $119

$100 off w/ code 9TO5GAR100

$50 off w/ code 9TO5GAR50

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Solar-powered multisport GPS watch with large 1.4” display uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life and assure more on-wrist time for your off-grid activities. Enhanced estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation at high elevations. Advanced training features include PacePro for grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates

