HiFiMan’s HE6se V2 planar magnetic headphones are up to $1,250 off at $549

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE6se V2 Over Ear Planar Magnetic Audiophile Adjustable Headphones for $549 shipped. With a list price of $1,799, and going for as much from Adorama’s Amazon storefront, third-parties there charge $1,000 while you can pick up an open-box pair direct for $639. All that to say, today’s deal of $549 marks a new all-time low and saves up to 69%, knocking $1,250 off its normal price. These high-end headphones are exclusive to Adorama, so you won’t find them available at any other retailer. The hybrid headband makes for a more comfortable fit during longer listening sessions. The cable is even made from crystaline copper and crystaline silver for “optimal signal transmission with near zero loss.” Head below for more.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Philips SHP9600 over-ear open-back headphones are a great alternative. These are my go-to when gaming and they’re ultra-comfortable. Coming in at $85, this is a great price for a pair of high-quality open-back headphones. Want to learn more? Check out my recent Behind the Screens for a more in-depth look.

Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods 2 are currently down to $89 ahead of Black Friday. That’s a massive discount from its original $159 going rate and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. AirPods deliver Hey Siri support, a true wireless design, Apple’s H1 chip, and more.

More on the HiFiMan HE6se V2 Planer Headphones:

Adorama Exclusive HE6se Headphones

All New Hybrid Headband

Comfortable, High Powered

Band Style: Overhead Band

Cup Style: Open-back

Earpiece Style: Over-Ear

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!