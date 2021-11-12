JVC’s new Ultralight Gaming Headset weighs 7 ounces with wired and wireless models available

JVC has unveiled a new gaming headset with a lightweight design that undercuts much of the competition. The new JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset has both wired and wireless variants, each of which weigh in at 199 and 209 grams, respectively. For comparison, the Razer Kraken X is generally considered to be a lightweight headset and still clocks in at 250 grams. In addition to a lightweight design, JVC’s new headsets also wield 40mm drivers and a microphone that the company refers to as offering “clear performance.” Continue reading to learn more.

At 7 ounces, a lightweight style headlines the new JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset

Founded in 1927, JVC has been producing audio equipment for well over 90 years. The company has used its experience in this field to produce an all-new gaming headset. While details remain a bit thin at the moment, a couple of Amazon product listings highlight features ranging from a detachable microphone to memory foam earpads.

The wired version of the new JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset should work with PCs and game consoles alike, given its ability to plug in using a 3.5mm audio port. It’s unclear if the wireless version will work with anything other than PC though, since a 2.4GHz USB-A dongle is used to make the connection.

Pricing and availability

Both wired and wireless variants of the new JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset are now available for pre-order at Amazon. Unsurprisingly, the wired version costs less than its wireless counterpart, with pricing set at $79.95 and $129.95, respectively. No matter which headset you choose, both have an official launch date of November 17. Both JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset releases are available in black right now, but a white colorway is slated to turn up at some point in the future.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a sea of competition in this market, it’s unclear how the new JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset lineup will fare. Pricing is arguably a bit high, but with such a lightweight design, these could prove to be more comfortable than the competition. At 7.4 ounces or less, one could argue that these will come about as close as possible to feeling weightless when worn.

The other variable that will obviously matter is sound and microphone quality. Both JVC Ultralight Gaming Headset variants pack 40mm drivers, which should help sound output to be on par with many competitors. In terms of audio input, we won’t know whether JVC’s description of “clear microphone performance” will ring true until reviews start to pour in.

