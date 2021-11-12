MEATER Plus thermometer makes your holiday cooking smarter at low of $73.50, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, various sellers via Amazon are offering discounts on Launchpad products priced from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is MEATER Plus Wi-Fi Smart Meat Thermometer for $73.50. Down from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal beats our last mention of $79 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help you cook more accurately, the thermometer has two different sensors in it. The exterior allows you to measure ambient temperature of your smoker up to 527F while the internal can reach up to 212F making it perfect for longer cooking sessions like smoking meat. Plus, it connects to your phone’s Bluetooth and allows you to monitor the temperature and check up on your cook inside. MEATER also leverages a unique system in its app that helps guide the cook, even telling you when to remove the meat from the grill or smoker to let it properly rest. Check out Amazon for other great deals then head below for more.

Are the Wi-Fi features and dual-probe design a bit overkill for your holiday cooking needs? If so, check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. You can pick one up for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

Don’t forget that the Yummly Smart Magnetic Meat Thermometer is currently on sale for $79 from its normal $130 going rate. It offers a similar cooking experience to MEATER, and really only differs in the app that it uses. After checking out Yummly, be sure to visit our Black Friday guide to find all the other great deals that we’ve found there.

More on MEATER Plus:

165ft Long Range Model: 100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer..

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results

