Yummly Smart Magnetic Meat Thermometer drops to $79 ahead of holiday meals (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer in black for $79 shipped. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $129, today’s deal is as much as 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. Only twice in the last year or more have we seen it go for slightly less. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but this is a particularly elegant and feature-rich experience with a magnetic charging dock and full-on smartphone control. This Bluetooth-enabled system allows for remote cook monitoring from up to 150-feet away with one of those leave-in stainless steel probes for continuous accurate monitoring. Alongside a 25-hour runtime per charge, the companion Yummly app supports both iOS and Android devices as well as a host of timers, recipe ideas, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the elegant design, magnetic charging, leave-in probe, and smart features aren’t of interest to you, there are more affordable ways to ensure the holiday meals are cooked to perfection. The ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $14 is a popular option, and while not nearly as convenient and high-end an experience, it will still help to get that ideal cook all year round.

While we are on the subject, you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for more of the best deals on kitchenware, vacuums, furniture upgrades before holiday get-togethers, holiday trees, and much more. This is also where you’ll find our early Black Friday offer on the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, among much more.

More on the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!