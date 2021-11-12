Land a Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook bundle under the tree from $20.50 (Reg. $32)

Walmart is now offering the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook bundle in black from $20.37 with free shipping with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership. You’ll find other colorways marked down from $23.44 Prime shipped at Amazon as well. Regularly $32 direct from Rocketbook, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and within cents of our previous low. Along with the included microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen, this is a 36-page smart notebook that can beam your handwritten content and sketches to just about any cloud service out there. However, you can also wipe the pages clean and start from scratch with a damp cloth, unlike your typical one-time use solution. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just your average notebook you’re after, take a look at the Paperage Lined Journal Notebook sitting at underr $10 Prime shipped via Amazon. Available in an array of colors, this is a popular option with ivory paper, an expandable inner pocket, and one of those vintage-style ribbon bookmarks.

More on the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook:

The Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook provides the freedom and versatility of a traditional pen and paper notebook experience, while instantly blasting your notes and ideas into the cloud using your smartphone for endless use. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Core is endlessly reusable. When you write using the Pilot FriXion pen, your notes sticks to the Rocketbook pages like regular paper and with a drop of water the notebook erases like magic.

