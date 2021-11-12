WD’s EDC-ready 2TB My Passport SSD with 6.5-foot drop protection now $230 (Reg. up to $450)

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H and Best Buy. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy, $389 at B&H, and more like $270+ via Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief 1-day deal. This drives clocks in with a 1050MB/s transfer rates for speedy back-ups and more. From there, you’ll find 256-bit AES hardware encryption joined by a shock- and vibration-resistant shell that can handle drops up to 6.5-feet. It is also “cross compatible with USB 3.2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)” alongside the 4+ star rating at Best Buy. More details below.

If you don’t mind forgoing the WD branding and the speedy 1050MB/s transfer rates on today’s lead deal, there’s money to be saved. The Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD is an obvious, high-quality alternative that comes in at $185 shipped on Amazon. Now you are essentially cutting your transfer speeds in half, but if you don’t need the blazing fast data on today’s lead deal, this is a wonderful option.

But speaking of external SSD deals, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSDs. The offers starts from $130 shipped via Amazon and go up from there for the larger 2TB and 4TB models. Boasting a similar spec sheet as today’s My Passport feature deal, it’s worth browsing through these deals before you decide which is best for your needs.

More on the WD 2TB My Passport Portable SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

