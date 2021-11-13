Today only, save on L.O.L. Surprise, KidKraft, Calico Critters, and other toys from $5

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering L.O.L. Surprise, KidKraft, Calico Critters, and much more up to 40% off. Our favorite is the KidKraft Designed by Me Wooden Dollhouse for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Your young ones will be able to “color and create” a different dollhouse every time thanks to the removable 12-page coloring book. There are two pages that are pre-colored to get started, and various rooms are depicted to allow your kids the freedom to create. The dollhouse itself has five different rooms for up to 12-inch dolls as well as 20 other pieces including five felt-tip markers. Head below for more great deals.

More toy deals:

There’s nothing like watching kids open presents and play with a new toy. If you want to properly capture the moment, be sure to check out another Amazon deal that we found earlier today. The Panasonic LUMIX G95 easily captures 4K30 video and 20.3MP photos at $700, making it a fantastic purchase if you’re trying to record high-quality holiday memories.

More on the KidKraft Wooden Dollhouse:

Color and create a different dollhouse every time with the removable 12-page (front and back) coloring book. to get kids started, 2 pages are pre-colored.

Coloring book features different design styles and a variety of rooms

Furniture can combine to fit all friends; push 2 beds together for a larger one

5 rooms of play for up to 12-inch dolls

20 pieces including 5 felt-tip markers

