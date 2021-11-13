Panasonic’s LUMIX G95 mirrorless DSLR records 4K30 and takes 20.3MP photos at $700 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3MP Camera for $699.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,198, normal going rate of around $1,000 on Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Panasonic’s G95 camera is designed to do it all. On the video side of things, it can capture 4K 24/30P and even offers a pre-installed Vlog-L recording format so you can properly color grade its 12 stops of dynamic range. It also outputs 4:2:2 8-bit video to an external monitor should you want to record that way, as well. For photos, it captures 20.3MP images so you can easily blow them up on a print or share the pictures online. There’s also an external microphone/headphone jack present too, allowing the Panasonic LUMIX G95 to capture higher-quality audio than the built-in offerings. Head below for more.

Be sure your SD card is up to the task of recording 4K30 video or 20.3MP images. SanDisk’s Extreme Pro is a great choice, all things considered. It delivers up to 170MB/s speeds and is available for just $30.50 on Amazon, which is pretty affordable for a SD card of this caliber. Plus, with 128GB of storage available, you’ll be able to take photos and videos for longer periods before running out of room.

If you need additional on-the-go storage because your laptop is running out of space, then be sure to check out this deal we found yesterday on WD’s 2TB My Passport SSD. Not only does it feature 6.5-foot drop protection, but also plenty of compact, portable storage that easily slips in your pocket when not being used. It’s down to $230 from its normal $450 going rate, making today a great time to upgrade your on-the-go storage game.

More on the Panasonic LUMIX G95:

Focus on Your Creativity: Perfect for photographers who are ready to excel, the LUMIX G95 has a superb, powerful 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS sensor and advanced technologies for both photo and video

Versatile and Portable: Lightweight Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is weather sealed with a flexible, free-angle monitor, ready for any adventure; LUMIX G 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 POWER O.I.S. lens ensures crisp, clear images

Exceptional Flexibility: 4K 24/30P video capture, plus preinstalled Vlog-L, features log characteristics with 12 Stops of dynamic range for maximum freedom in editing. Send out 4: 2: 2/ 8 bit video to an external monitor simultaneously while recording

