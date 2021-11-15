Amazon launches four Alexa-ready smart light switches with simplistic designs that start at $18

Amazon launched its very own batch of smart light switches earlier today. The new Amazon Basics Smart Switch lineup consists of four models: two that support dimming and two that do not. Unsurprisingly, every option bears a simplistic design that largely mimics what we’ve come to expect from the vast array of Amazon Basics products. Each switch works with Alexa and bears “Certified for Humans” branding. Both single pole and 3-way models are available for order. Continue reading to learn more.

The new Amazon Basics Smart Switch lineup is headlined by simplistic designs and reasonable pricing

Alexa continues to be one of the most popular smart home assistants to date. Thousands of products work with Alexa, but some may find themselves uncomfortable with buying from an unfamiliar or pricey third-party brand. This is where the new Amazon Basics Smart Switch lineup comes into play.

It’s comprised of two single pole and two three-way light switches, none of which require a smart home hub. Like many other smart light switches, a neutral wire is required for setup. Each switch is accompanied by access to an installation video that “gives you step-by-step guidance to set up your switch.”

Each one of these new releases wields “Certified for Humans” branding, which is an attempt by Amazon to put the minds of “non-experts” at ease. Once installed, users will be able to toggle power and control brightness (on compatible models) using the Alexa app.

Pricing and availability

The new Amazon Basics Smart Switch lineup consists of four variants with pricing that starts at $17.99 and peaks at $20.99. Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s non-dimmable single pole light switch is the most affordable, but generally speaking, these all clock in at roughly the same cost. All of Amazon’s new smart switches are immediately available for order.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given just how well established the smart light switch market has become, it remains unclear just how well Amazon’s new entries will fare. An $18 starting price could seem like an incredible bargain, but folks with a bit more experience in this arena will know that smaller brands already tend to cost less.

That being said, Amazon doesn’t have the be the least expensive in order to win a large amount of market share. This is made abundantly clear by the Amazon Smart Plug, which sells for quite a bit more than others, but is still a best seller. Familiar branding, reasonable pricing, and a boatload of marketing will undoubtedly bolster sales for the new Amazon Basics Smart Switch lineup.

