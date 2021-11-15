Bodum’s glass Pour Over Coffee Maker with cork accents now $20 via Amazon (Reg. up to $45)

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $45 direct where it is currently on sale for $36, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It is also among the best options out there in the price range. Featuring a 34-ounce capacity with an attractive combination of borosilicate glass, cork grip handle, and a leather-style tie, it makes for a wonderful coffee gift this year that looks fantastic on the countertop. You’ll find a reusable stainless steel mesh coffee filter so you don’t have to keep buying those paper cones alongside a dishwasher-safe design and double-wall insulation that “keeps coffee hot for hours.” More details below.

Another way to save even more while still scoring a gorgeous pour-over maker is with the smaller 17-ounce Bodum model. The specs on this one are essentially identical outside of the smaller 17-ounce glass carafe and lighter $15 Prime shipped price tag, making for another wonderful gift idea or just for solo mornings and the like.

Speaking of Bodum, we are also still tracking another solid price drop on its particularly attractive Melior Gooseneck electric kettle. Now down at $27 shipped via Amazon, this is matching the all-time low there and also makes for another great kitchenware gift this year, never mind for your upcoming holiday gatherings. You can get all of the details on this offer here and hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker:

Does not trap essential oils of your Coffee in a paper filter, and makes a beautiful slow-brew

Includes a Permanent stainless steel mesh filter; no paper filters or capsules needed

Carafe is made of Borosilicate glass, which is more resistant to thermal shock than any other common glass

Double-wall insulation keeps coffee hot for hours

Cork grip stays cool, allowing comfortable, barehanded transport even when carafe is filled with hot coffee

