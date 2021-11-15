A rechargeable battery headlines this Apple Health-ready smart scale at $15 (New low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, today’s offer shaves 25% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked on this unit by $1. Easily keep tabs on weight changes with this affordable Bluetooth smart scale. It tracks on 13 body composition measurements that include everything from weight to BMI, body fat, body water, and more. An unlimited number of users can have records relayed to Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. This unit sets itself apart with an integrated 200mAh lithium-ion battery.

If you would rather keep tabs on the nutrition values of what you’re eating, check out the FITINDEX Smart Food Scale instead. It will cost you slightly less at $12 Prime shipped and makes it a cinch to keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home. Like the deal above, this scale also supports Apple Health logging. This paves the way for iOS users to keep all of their nutrition intake history in one place.

Speaking of fitness tracking, recently we spotted the new Fitbit Charge 5 for $130 shipped. You’ll benefit from an always-on OLED display, ECG monitoring, and much more. Battery life lasts up to seven days as well. For more deals like this, be sure to check out our fitness tracker guide.

FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale features:

Effective body composition monitor: Simply step on this smart body fat scale for 5 seconds to view 13 body composition metrics including weight, body fat percentage, BMI, muscle mass, and more by using the FITINDEX app..

Works to popular fitness apps: Works with popular fitness apps including Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and offers App for Apple Watch. Download the FITINDEX App via the App Store/Google Play to connect to other apps. Works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above.

