Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with 4-inch Assistant-enabled display at new low of $40 (Reg. $60)

Walmart is offering the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Color Smart Bulb for $39.88 shipped. For comparison, the Smart Clock 2 itself has a list price of $70 and goes on sale for $60 direct right now. As the latest from Lenovo, you’ll find that the Smart Clock 2 packs a 4-inch color screen that easily displays the weather, photos, and even customizable clock faces so you can easily keep tabs on everything in your smart home. Plus, since it’s backed by Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 can control “50,000+ smart devices” while also streaming audiobooks, radio, podcasts, and music. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5 in refurbished condition. Coming in at $35, you’re getting a 5-inch display here backed by the full-fledged Alexa experience. There’s also a built-in camera (with a physical shutter for privacy) so you can video call friends and family this holiday season.

Don’t miss the Govee up to 50% off sale that’s still going on from over the weekend. Pricing starts at $20 and there’s quite a bit available in this sale. With many of these products boasting compatibility with Assistant and Alexa, they’ll easily work with both smart mentions above.

More on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The 4“ color screen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed. With multiroom audio, you can add your Smart Clock 2 to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms.

