Govee launches up to 50% off sale: Neon LED Lightstrip $60, wall lights, more from $20

Closing out the week, Govee is celebrating the weekend by launching a new up to 50% off Surprise Sale, discounting a selection of its smart lights and other accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board. An easy highlight is the all-new Govee Neon LED Lightstrip, which is on sale for only the second time. Dropping to $59.99, this is $10 off the usual $70 price tag you’d pay and matching the launch discount from back in October. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Lightstrip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

Govee Surprise sale highlights:

Alongside discounting some of its more popular releases, Govee is also giving early adopters a chance to save on its just-released accessories. Many of them are on sale for the very first time, too. Here are a few of the more eye-catching smart home upgrades in the sale:

Govee Neon LED Lightstrip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

