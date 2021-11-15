Neato Robotics’ D6 laser-guided robot vacuum nears low at $350 shipped (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the Neato Robotics D6 Robot Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Down from the usual $450 tag, today’s $100 savings fall just a dime or so short of the all-time low. With winter just around the corner, keeping your carpet and flooring free of dirt and debris becomes something of a herculean task. So if you’re yet to let a nifty little robot take care of these chores for you, now is a great time to give it a go. Equipped with intelligent laser mapping, this robot vac will map out your home to learn the most efficient ways to keep it clean – a path which you can track from your phone, or an Alexa-enabled screen. It also features a unique cornered design to reach those tough spaces circular robots can’t, as well as an upgraded brush design to tackle pet hair and more this season. Head below for more details.

If $350 is a little bit more than you’re looking to invest right now, consider this more budget-friendly Eufy robot vacuum by Anker. Ringing up at only $138, the BoostIQ Robovac 11S offers a compact alternative that still packs quite a punch with 1300Pa of suction power. That’s alongside a 100-minute run time, intelligent power boosting, and automatic recharging all for $200 under our lead deal.

Otherwise, why not take a look at our roundup of Roborock robot vacs starting from $210. These popular machines work great with a wide variety of flooring, and with a veritable menagerie of deals going live today, you’ll be sure to find something that fits your home’s needs at up to $230 off.

Neato D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released. This Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum comes with an ultra-performance filter, which collects allergens and small dust particles.

