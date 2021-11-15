Roborock S7+ robot vac and mop with auto-empty dock now $230 off + more from $210

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $719.99 shipped. Regularly $950, today’s deal is $230 off for one of the largest discounts we have tracked that’s $40 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This top of the line model features an auto-empty dock that carries up to 8-weeks of dust and dirt before you’ll need to do anything at all. The 2500Pa suction power is joined by smart mopping that won’t get the carpets or the dock wet as well as LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms for a customizable, smartphone-controlled experience that will neatly clean your home for you this holiday season. Head below for more Roborock deals.

More holiday Roborock robo vac and mop deals:

You’ll find even more robotic vacuum deals live as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Just be sure to check out our iRobot Roomba roundup for up to $350 in savings on the popular lineup of autonomous cleaners. The deals start from $200 shipped and you can get all of the details on each of the discounted models right here.

More on the Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop:

Auto-Empty Dock Support: The Auto-Empty Dock empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you can clean without emptying, for up to 120 Days(Spare 1 Dust Bag Included).

Sonic Vibration Technology: Sonic floor mopping technology scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute. Removing dried-on dirt that some robots may leave behind, from mud to coffee and more.

Auto-Lifting Convenience : After sensing a carpet, S7 lifts its mop to vacuum without wetting the carpet. The mop will lifts when returning to the dock to prevent spreading dirt.

